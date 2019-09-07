Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The Pakistan army targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with firing from small arms and mortar shelling, ending nearly a week-long lull along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, a defence spokesman told PTI.

The cross-border firing and shelling started in Krishna Ghati sector around 7.45 am, the spokesman said. He further said the Indian Army is retaliating and shelling between the both sides was going on while going to the press. However, there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, the spokesman added.

An army personnel was martyred when Pakistani army targeted forward posts and villages in Shahpur-Kerni sector on September 1, that raised the death toll in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri since July to six soldiers and two civilians.

With inputs from PTI

