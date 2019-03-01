Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Mendhar, Balakote, Krishna Ghati sectors

national

At 1800 hours, Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors of Rajouri and Poonch Balakote

Representational image

Rajouri/Poonch: Pakistan violated ceasefire at various places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. At 1800 hours, Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors of Rajouri and Poonch Balakote.

Earlier in the day, at 16:15 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms in Rajouri district's Nowshera sector along the LoC. Gawahalan, Chokas, Kiker and Kathi posts in the Uri sector are some other place where Pakistan violated ceasefire on Friday. Indian Army and BSF are giving a befitting reply to Pak's ceasefire violations. Further details are awaited.

