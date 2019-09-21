Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Shahpur, Kerni sectors in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Kerni sectors on Saturday. The ceasefire violation took place at 09:45 am today. Pakistan had also violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote sector of Mendhar Sub Division in Poonch on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The Pakistani troops had resorted to intense mortar shelling on the forward posts and villages in Balakote sector from 12:05 am to 01:50 am on an intervening night.

Pakistan had also violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector from 20:00 hours to 22:00 hours yesterday. During the ceasefire violation, the Kalsian Residential areas were targetted in which some houses got damaged and cattle died. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to Pakistan's army on the LoC last night. The Jammu and Kashmir police reached the spot and observed the situation in the villages affected by shelling near the LoC.

Last Saturday, Army destroyed an unexploded mortar shell in Balakote village in the evening. Reportedly, 120mm of mortar, fired by Pakistan Rangers were recovered by the villagers of Balakote. The unexploded bomb was found inside the village, in the proximity of the houses and local population residing there.

