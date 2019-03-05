Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera

national

No casualties have been reported yet. This is the second instance of ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Representational image

Rajouri: Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector along the Line of Control, officials said. The ceasefire violation took place around 11:30 am. Indian Army retaliated strongly.

This is the second instance of ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Recently, three civilians were killed in shelling by the Pakistani army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday. Police said a woman and her two children were killed in Salotri village of Jhalas area in Krishna Ghati sector of the LoC when a shell fired by Pakistan army exploded inside a house on Friday night.

"Besides, four others including two civilians and two army soldiers have been injured in Pakistani shelling and firing," a police officer said. Indian and Pakistani soldiers have been trading heavy fire on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts since the last eight days.

