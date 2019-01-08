Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

national

According to the preliminary information, Pakistani troops from across the LoC started unprovoked firing and shelling, targeting Indian posts and civilian areas around 5 on Tuesday morning. No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

Jammu and Kashmir: In yet another ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani resorted to mortar shelling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.



2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 which is the highest in the last 15 years. 61 people were killed and over 250 injured in the ceasefire violations last year.

In a similar incident, The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Hanjan area on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there, an army official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire at the search party, who retaliated. Four terrorists were killed in the gunfight. Weapons and other warlike stores were found at the encounter site, the official said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he said. The search and sanitisation operation is underway.

