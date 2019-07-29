Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

national

On Sunday, three civilians including a 10-day-old baby sustained injuries in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The baby succumbed to his injuries today

Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Monday by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire started at about 12:45 pm in Shahpur sector in Poonch district. The Indian Army is retaliating. On Sunday, three civilians including a 10-day-old baby sustained injuries in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The baby succumbed to his injuries today.

In another incident, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar and small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said." He said Indian army is retaliating befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns and there was no immediate report of any casualty. "At about 0900 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mendhar sector," the spokesman said.

The cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, a police official said adding the firing triggered panic among the border residents who have been directed to stay at safer places to avoid any casualty. The firing from across the border took place on the day when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the state to lay a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to commemorate 20 years of the Indian Army's Operation Vijay.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI