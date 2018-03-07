Pakistan violates ceasefire in Sundervani sector

The troops at 10:30 a.m. resorted to firing of small arms, automatics and mortars

Representational Picture

Pakistan Army on Wednesday initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing here in the Sundervani sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The troops at 10:30 a.m. resorted to firing of small arms, automatics and mortars. This comes nearly a week after Pakistan forces resorted to a ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector, thus extensively damaging property in the area.

Earlier, a civilian was injured as Pakistan continued firing in Nowshera sector, and also resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Bhimber Gali sector, along the LoC. Further details are awaited.

