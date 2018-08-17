Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC

national

Representational image

The Pakistan Army on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian forward posts on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence sources said.

"Adequate retaliatory action was taken by our troops. No casualty has been reported from our side," the sources said.

