Pakistan violates ceasfire along along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector

Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. The gun-battle which commenced at 6 in the morning concluded after an hour.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

Poonch: Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and heavy shelling of mortars in Krishna Ghati along the Line of Control in Poonch this morning.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals of security from Manjakote sector of Rajouri District pic.twitter.com/2ZJWuR9p1b — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

#JammuAndKashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan this morning in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

On Wednesday, Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors in the Rajouri district, to which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Yesterday, another incident of ceasefire violation was also reported in Kamalkot area of Uri sector in Baramulla district