Pakistan violates Indian air space in Nowshera

The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Pakistan jets reportedly violated Indian airspace in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and dropped bombs on their way out.

Craters were reportedly spotted at the places where the bombs were dropped by the Pakistani jets. No casualties have been reported yet.

This comes a day after the IAF carried out an aerial strike at a terror launch pad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, destroying a control room of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other infrastructure of the terror outfit. Air space over Pathankot in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has been shut down.

J&K: Pictures of craters formed from Pakistani bombs dropped near Indian Army post in Rajouri sector. Pic courtesy: Army sources) pic.twitter.com/bAqG1YW3AO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

