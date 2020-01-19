Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire twice in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Pakistan conducted ceasefire violations twice on Saturday by firing heavy arms across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army said. The Army said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector in Poonch district from 12.30 pm to 1.15 pm. Pakistani troops again started firing across the LoC in Nowshera Sector in Rajouri district. "Our troops retaliated befittingly," said the Indian Army.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan across LoC in Jammu and Kashmir has almost doubled with around 3,200 instances reported so far compared to last year, Defence Ministry sources said on Saturday. In 2018, there were 1,629 such incidents. The Pakistani Army is continuously firing in Keran Valley, Poonch, Uri Sector, Krishna Ghati and Akhnoor sectors, said Ministry sources.

In December 2019, around 340 incidents were reported, which are twice the count of last year's incidents with 175 cases. A senior Indian Army officer said though winter ceasefire violations are low, this time, the number is at an all-time high.

3,200

No. of ceasefire violations by Pakistan across LoC in Jammu and Kashmir reported so far

