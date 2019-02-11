Pakistan vs Australia games to be held in UAE

cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board yesterday finally announced that the ODI series would be played entirely in the UAE from March 22 to 31

Australia Cricket Team

Australia have refused to play any of the ODI series matches in Pakistan due to security concerns and the two teams will now compete in the World Cup preparatory five-match rubber in the UAE.

"We are disappointed for the enthusiastic and passionate cricket fans in Pakistan who will now have to wait for some more time before they can see Australian team live in action for the first times since 1998," said PCB Director Cricket-International, Zakir Khan.

