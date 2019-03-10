Pakistan wants ICC action against India for wearing military cap

cricket

"We are talking to the ICC about it and I will not say anything more about it," Mani said on Saturday at the national stadium

India players wear camouflage army caps in Ranchi on Friday. Pic/AFP

Pakistan has demanded that the ICC take note of Indian cricketers wearing camouflage military caps during the third ODI against Australia, accusing Virat Kohli team's of politicising the game.

As a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulawama terrorist attack, Indian cricketers sported the Army cap and also donated their match fee for the welfare of the families of the martyrs. Taking an exception to the gesture, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the International Cricket Council must do something about it.

"The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this? We think that it is the ICC's responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistan media. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry echoed Qureshi's sentiment. "It's just not Cricket," Chaudhry tweeted on Friday. "And if the Indian team will not be stopped, Pak cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir," Chaudhry wrote. The minister urged PCB to lodge a formal protest against India with the sport's world governing body.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani later said that the governing body is in touch with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the issue of the Indian team wearing military caps during the 3rd ODI against Australia. "We are talking to the ICC about it and I will not say anything more about it," Mani said on Saturday at the national stadium.

