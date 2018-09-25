Pakistan won't close 'peace' doors for India

international

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he was unable to understand India's refusal to participate in peace talks with Pakistan

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Pic/AFP

India's reluctance to hold talks with Pakistan will not stop Islamabad from closing doors on its efforts to promote peace in the region, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said, days after New Delhi cancelled the foreign minister-level meeting in New York.

Qureshi said in Washington on Sunday that India used incidents that happened in July to cancel peace talks that it agreed to in September. "India is reluctant, we will not close our doors," Qureshi said, adding "Hiding away from issues will not make them disappear. It will not improve the situation in Kashmir."

The foreign minister said he was unable to understand India's refusal to participate in peace talks with Pakistan. Qureshi said India's response to Pakistan's peace offer was harsh and non-diplomatic.

Sharif summoned in 26/11 case

The Lahore High Court Monday summoned Nawaz Sharif on October 8 during the hearing of a petition seeking action against him for claiming in an interview in May that those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack belonged to Pakistan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever