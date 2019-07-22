Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider accused of domestic violence by wife

international

Fatema also claimed Haider was not present when she delivered their child and alleged that he was with his girlfriend at that time. She said her husband came to meet her two days later only to click pictures to grab public attention

Fatema Sohail. Pic/Facebook

Fatema Sohail, wife of Pakistani actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider has accused him of domestic violence in a lengthy Facebook post that she shared on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Fatema alleged that her husband physically abused her while she was pregnant after she confronted him about cheating. "On November 26, 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started thrashing me. I was pregnant at that time," she wrote.

Fatema shared pictures of her bruised face and claimed that Haider was not present when she delivered their child and that he was with his girlfriend at that time. Fatema further said her that her actor-husband came to meet her two days later only to click pictures to grab public attention.

Fatema said that she has had enough and she was going to take a stand for herself. Haider, who has appeared in several hit films like Na Maloom Afraad, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Teri Meri Love Story, Load Wedding said he would address the accusations at a press conference.

