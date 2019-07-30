Pakistani army plane crashes, death toll rises to 19

international

It said that all five crew members, including two pilots, were killed and a few others were injured in the accident

Pic courtesy/Twitter/IANS

Islamabad: The death toll in the plane crash at a residential area in the wee hours of Tuesday near Rabi Plaza in Rawalpindi has gone up to 19. According to Dunya News,16 others sustained injuries in the crash. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted by Dunya News as stating that the Army Aviation plane was on its routine flight when it crashed near Rabi Plaza.

A trainer plane crashed on early July 30 morning in #Pakistan's eastern district of #Rawalpindi, killing at least 17 people and injuring several others.#PlaneCrash



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/4Uakt8XYc5 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 30, 2019

#Pakistan army aircraft crashes into the civilian area resulting casualty in 12 Dead #planecrash pic.twitter.com/yqbxE92OhU — Haadiya Noor (@NoorHaadiya) July 30, 2019

Authorities informed that two pilots and three crew members of the plane were among the dead and at least four to five houses were engulfed by fire after the plane crash. No immediate word on the cause of the crash has been made so far. Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the crash and brought the fire under control. An investigation has been launched into the accident. The injured were shifted to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi. Further details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

