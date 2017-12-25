Pakistani forces target Indian forward posts in Poonch again

Pakistani forces yesterday again targeted Indian forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a day after an Army major and three soldiers were killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC)

Army Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas (L), Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh were killed by Pakistani troops in a major ceasefire violation on Saturday. Pics/PTI

Indian troops guarding the LoC retaliated effectively and the firing between the two sides was going on when the last reports came, a police official said. This comes a day after the Pakistani forces opened fire on an Indian Army patrol, killing a Major and three soldiers, in Keri sector.

Mao launched 1962 war

Communist leader Mao Zedong declared war on India in 1962 because he saw the country as a "soft target", says a new book. Bertil Lintner in 'China's India War' contradicts the popular perception that Jawaharlal Nehru's "Forward Policy" of 1961 had triggered the war, and says that preparations by China for the war had started much earlier.