Pakistani girl among dead in US school shooting

Sheikh was among at least 10 schoolchildren killed when a gunman opened fire at the Sante Fe High School, about 50km southeast of Houston, on Friday morning



Sabika Sheikh. Pics/AP

Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old Pakistani student on a foreign exchange programme in the United States, was among those killed in the Sante Fe school shooting, her family and the programme have confirmed.



Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Sheikh was among at least 10 schoolchildren killed when a gunman opened fire at the Sante Fe High School, about 50km southeast of Houston, on Friday morning. Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was being held on a capital murder charge after authorities say he fatally shot 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at his high school in Santa Fe, about 50 kilometres southeast of Houston.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever