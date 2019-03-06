Pakistani man held in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch area

Published: Mar 06, 2019, 14:57 IST | PTI

BSF personnel said the unidentified man from Pakistan was nabbed by a patrol party of the border guarding force near border pillar number 1050

Pakistani man held in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch area
Representational picture

New Delhi: A 50-year-old Pakistan national was apprehended by the BSF from the Rann of Kutch area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat on Wednesday, a senior official said. He said the unidentified man from Pakistan was nabbed by a patrol party of the border guarding force near border pillar number 1050.

"No document or suspicious item has been recovered from the man. He surrendered immediately when the troops challenged him. Further probe is on," he added. The BSF guards the Rann of Kutch area that forms part of the India-Pakistan International Border (IB).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rajasthanpakistan

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Brave IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to be released by Pakistan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK