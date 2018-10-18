Pakistani paedophile who raped, killed minors hanged

international

A resident of Kasur, Imran was accused of being involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors

Representational picture

A serial killer of minor girls was executed at a jail in Lahore on Wednesday after he was convicted and sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl, in an incident that sparked outrage and violent protests in Pakistan early this year.

Imran Ali, 24, who was convicted for the rape and murder of the minor girl in Kasur city, was hanged at 5.30am in the presence of the victim's father Amin Ansari and magistrate Adil Sarwar in Kot Lakhpat Central Jail. A resident of Kasur, Imran was accused of being involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors.

The court has given its verdict in five cases. Imran had told police that he committed the heinous crime after he got addicted to sex by watching child pornography. In January, police arrested Imran through a DNA match two weeks after he raped and killed the minor girl and threw her body into a garbage dump.

Monk sentenced for raping teen

A Thai court on Wednesday sentenced Wirapol Sukphol, a former Buddhist monk known for his jet-set lifestyle, to 16 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl who he also impregnated. He was defrocked amid accusations that he had sexual relations with women, and had impregnated one. Wirapol is already serving a 114-year prison sentence for fraud.

