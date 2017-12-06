Pakistani pilgrims visit Uttarakhand for Urs

The Pakistanis, accompanied by officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Pakistan High Commission, laid the traditional 'chaddar' at Rouza Sharif and offered 'dua'

A total of 152 Pakistani pilgrims are visiting the Kalyar Sharif shrine in Uttarakhand for the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir.

The visit follows a visit by group of 84 pilgrims who visited Sirhand Sharif for the annual Urs of Sheikh Ahmed Farooqi Sirhindi, Mujaddid Alif Sani, from November 16 to 23 in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.

Meanwhile, 119 Hindu pilgrims are visiting Pakistan for the Shree Katas Raj Dham from December 1 to 7. Earlier, 107 Hindu pilgrims visited Pakistan to attend the 309th birthday celebration of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Sukkur from November 19 to 30.

Over 2,600 Sikh pilgrims visited Pakistan in connection with the 548th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak (November 2-11). Islamabad remains committed to facilitating visits of pilgrims as part of people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and India, the statement said.