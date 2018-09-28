Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit China in October

international

t will be Khan's first visit to China after assuming the office

Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China in October, the media reported on Friday.

It will be Khan's first visit to China after assuming the office. The dates of his visit and meeting schedule with Chinese officials is being finalised, the News International reported.

It said that Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation and will be discussing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project with the Chinese leadership besides exchanging views on economic cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation will also participate in a conference in China, the report said.

Khan in his post-election address on July 25 had vowed to strengthen and improve Pakistan's relationship with neighbouring countries, including China.

"We will strengthen and improve our relations with China. We want to work towards success of the CPEC. We also want to send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China," he had said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates