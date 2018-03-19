Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir kills five

Two sisters were critically injured in the shelling and were airlifted to Jammu for treatment



A person injured in the cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops being airlifted to the Government Medical College hospital by the helicopter unit crew, in Jammu on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Pakistani troops targeted border villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with mortar bombs on Sunday, killing five members of a family including three minor brothers, officials said.

The "unprovoked and indiscriminate" shelling of civilian areas almost three-four kilometres from the LoC by the Pakistani troops, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, lasted nearly four hours, they said. Two sisters were critically injured in the shelling and were airlifted to Jammu for treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed anguish over the loss of lives and stressed the need for peace "if we want to save the people of the state".

