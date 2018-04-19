Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexual abuse, actor to take legal action

Pakistani singer-actor Meesha Shafi has opened up about instances where she was asked sexual favours from colleague Ali Zafar. However, the actor has said that he will take this through the court of law



Meesha Safi has accused singer-actor Ali Zafar of sexual exploitation. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/misha.shafi

After the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, which was about actors voicing their unfortunate story of sexual exploitation in the world of showbiz. The movement took momentum and has spread to other parts of the film industry: for instance, the ongoing protest by Telugu actress Sri Reddy against the existing couch in Tollywood. Another artist, who has spoken up on the issue is Pakistani singer-actor Meesha Shafi. The singer has accused actor Ali Zafar of sexually exploiting her.

However, the actor has issued a statement in which he has said that he will take this case through the court of law.



Ali Zafar

She had taken to her Twitter account to write down her horrific experience with her industry colleague, Ali Zafar. Safi mentioned that her conscience won't let her live peacefully if she kept quiet about incidents where she was subjected to "sexual harassment of physical nature."

Meesha Safi also wrote, "Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo (sic)."

Here is a picture of the note written by the singer-actor, wherein, she had written that this incident did not happen to her when she was new to the industry. She wrote, "This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman, who is known for speaking her mind!! This happened to me as a mother of two children."

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Ali Zafar has acted in several Bollywood films namely, Tere Bin Laden, Dear Zindagi, Kill Dil and many other films.

Also Read: Sri Reddy: Big Directors, Producers, And Heroes Use Studios As Brothels

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates