Pakistani sugar: NCP workers 'raid' Navi Mumbai godown, damage bags

Awhad, who represents Kalwa-Mumbra constituency, said hundreds of NCP activists "raided" the godown, located in Dahisar Mori area of the satellite town of Mumbai





The issue of sugar imported from Pakistan is hotting up Maharashtra politics, with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad from neighbouring Thane district, along with the party activists, today tearing the sugar bags stored in a godown in Navi Mumbai, police said. Awhad, who represents Kalwa-Mumbra constituency, said hundreds of NCP activists "raided" the godown, located in Dahisar Mori area of the satellite town of Mumbai, and tore the bags containing the imported sugar.



When contacted, a Taloja police station official said a case is being registered against the NCP activists. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had already opposed the sale and distribution of the imported sugar. MNS leaders from Navi Mumbai yesterday visited wholesale traders in the Vashi agriculture produce market committee (APMC), the state's largest such entity, and warned them against the distribution of the sugar. The import has taken place at a time when the sugar industry is facing a crisis due to a crash in prices. The prices of sugar in domestic markets have crashed due to bumper sugarcane crop in the country.



"The Narendra Modi government's move to import sugar from Pakistan is detrimental to the interests of sugarcane cultivators in state and the country," Awhad told reporters. He said the people should refuse to buy the Pakistani sugar. "I am afraid that RDX (an explosive) could be smuggled into India through these consignments of sugar, which is a national threat," the MLA said.



When contacted, Deputy Controller, Rationing, Naresh Wanzari said the godown in question is not owned by the state government. According to reports, around 65 lakh tonnes of sugar imported from Pakistan has arrived in the Vashi APMC.

