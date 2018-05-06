Pakistan's fielding coach Steve Rixon not to renew his contract

Pakistan fielding coach Steve Rixon will not be renewing his tenure with the team due to personal reasons, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) senior official



Pakistan fielding coach Steve Rixon will not be renewing his tenure with the team due to personal reasons, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) senior official. While the contracts of the rest of Pakistan's coaching staff will continue till the 2019 World Cup, 64-year-old Rixon's tenure with the team is set to expire in June this year.

He, however, will be completing his upcoming assignment with Pakistan i.e two-match Test series against England and one-off Test match against Ireland, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Rixon took over as Pakistan's fielding coach in 2016, replacing Grant Luden alongside head coach Mickey Arthur.

He had also worked with Arthur previously when the duo was a part of Australia's coaching staff between 2011 and 2014. During his stint with Australia, he had worked at various positions, including fielding coach, spin-bowling coach and assistant coach.

