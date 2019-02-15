Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital in Lahore from jail

international

The ousted premier was shifted back to jail on February 7 after having a six-day treatment at Services Hospital where a multi-disciplinary medical board examined him and unanimously opined that he needs some kind of cardiac intervention

Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case, has been shifted to a hospital in Lahore from the Kot Lakhpat jail here for cardiac treatment.

Sharif, 69, was brought to the Jinnah Hospital from the jail in high security. The Punjab home department has declared the private ward of Jinnah Hospital a "sub-jail" for the duration of Sharif's stay there.

The ousted premier was shifted back to jail on February 7 after having a six-day treatment at Services Hospital where a multi-disciplinary medical board examined him and unanimously opined that he needs some kind of cardiac intervention.

Subsequently, the PML-N supremo's personal physician Adnan Khan had requested the Punjab government to provide round-the-clock expert cardiac care to Sharif at a facility where cardiology intervention and multidisciplinary backup would be available.

Entertaining the request, the Punjab Home Department accorded sanction for "shifting of high-profile National Accountability Bureau convicted prisoner Sharif from central jail to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, for medical treatment for minimum required period".

The PML-N has been demanding shifting of Sharif to London for his treatment. The PML-N has also submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding that Sharif should be shifted to London as he always had undergone cardiac treatment there and the doctors knew his medical history.

The medical board here, however, declared that Sharif's treatment is possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan.

¿After examining all results of his tests, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute,¿ the head of the medical board at the Services Hospital, Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz, had said.

He said Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problem.

Dr Ayaz further said: "According to the findings of the board, Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. We had engaged some cardiac specialists from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology who examined the patient and his test reports and suggested little change in Sharif's medicines."

Sharif has been behind the bars since December 24, 2018, after an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed under the direction of the Supreme Court.

On Thursday Sharif's younger brother PMLN president Shahbaz Sharif got bail from high court in two corruption cases.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever