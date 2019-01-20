Pakistan's human hair en route China

international

Exporters buy hair at an average rate of Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000 per kg, Chauhan added. High quality hair is also exported to the US and Japan as they have high demand for hair from their entertainment industries

Pic/AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan has exported to China over 100,000 kg of human hair valued at USD 132,000 over the last five years. The Ministry of Commerce and Textile told the National Assembly that 1,05,461 kg of human hair was exported to China in the last five years, the Dawn reported.

Demand for human hair has increased in China due to growth in the makeup industry. The other reason for the increase in the export of human hair is that there is no demand for wigs in Pakistan, said AM Chauhan, a prominent beautician. He said another reason was that the local production of hair accessories has declined recently.

He said in the past, locals would make hair extensions, moustaches, beards and wigs by hand, but the local artisans have now lost the market to the Chinese makeup industry.

Exporters buy hair at an average rate of Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000 per kg, Chauhan added. High quality hair is also exported to the US and Japan as they have high demand for hair from their entertainment industries.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever