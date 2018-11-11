Pakistan's Imam hospitalised after blow on the head

cricket

Pakistan cricketer Imam Ul-Haq lies on the pitch after being hit by a ball during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 9, 2018. Pic/AFP

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi on Friday but the match was overshadowed by an injury to opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq, 22, who was taken to hospital after being hit on the head by a short ball.

Imam, on 16, was forced to retire after a delivery from fast bowler Lockie Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet, making him dizzy before he fell to the ground. His eyes were closed, but he did not lose consciousness. Team management said that the batsman would undergo CT scans and be monitored for the next 48 hours. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board later said that scans had shown that the player had suffered no damage.

