Pakistan's Mohammad Amir granted visa for United Kingdom tour

Mohammad Amir

In what may come as a major respite to Pakistan, pacer Mohammad Amir has been granted visa by the UK authorities to travel to the country to be with the national team for the upcoming series against England.

Confirming the news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the 26-year-old would fly to the United Kingdom to join the remaining squad, who had already headed to the country earlier this week. This means Amir will now be available to feature in Pakistan's four-day game against Kent, beginning April 28 in Canterbury.

Amir had earlier faced similar kind of delay during Pakistan's 2016 tour to England, featuring four-match Test series and a five-match ODI series. The PCB had to ultimately approach their England counterpart to help them secure Amir's travel documents after which he was able to depart with the team.

Ireland are slated to play their inaugural lone Test against Pakistan from May 11 before the latter side head into England for two-match series, beginning May 24. This will be followed by two T20Is against Scotland on May 12 and 13 respectively.

