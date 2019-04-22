Pakistan's not kept theirs for Eid: Mehbooba Mufti hits back at PM Modi on 'nuclear button' comment

national

Mufti reiterated her stance while speaking to reporters in Kulgam

Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "nuclear button" comment saying if India's nuclear bombs are not saved for Diwali, Pakistan hasn't "kept theirs for Eid either".

"If India hasn't kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it's obvious Pakistan's not kept theirs for Eid either. Don't know why Prime Minister Modi must stoop so low and reduce political discourse to this," Mufti tweeted on Monday.

Mufti reiterated her stance while speaking to reporters in Kulgam. "What Pakistan (nuclear bombs) possesses would not be saved for Eid (if ours is saved for Diwali). We are evenly placed in this matter," she said.

While addressing a rally in Barmer on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said had said terror attacks were common in the country due to the liberty given to Pakistan. "Today (Sunday) also deadly attacks have taken place in Sri Lanka. People were celebrating Easter and praying in churches, but terrorists killed them. What wrong did they do? They were only praying."

"To teach a lesson to these terrorists, I get inside their homes and kill them. India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say 'we have nuclear button' .....What do we have then? Have we kept ours for Diwali? Humne Pakistan ki sari hekdi nikal di. Usey katora lekar duniya bhar me ghumne ke liye maine majboor kar diya hai," he had asserted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates