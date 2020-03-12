Pakkhi Hegde follows Amitabh Bachchan's footsteps; undergoes huge transformation for her next

Versatile actress, Pakkhi Hegde is well known for picking challenging scripts when it comes to films. The actress has been always appreciated for her strong performances in women centric films. And when it comes to work she never misses giving her best shot. She will be essaying the role of a 65 year old lady in her upcoming Bollywood film, Pyari Dadi Maa.

The actress seems is following legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's footsteps with whom she had shared screen in the movie, The Great Leader. Amitabh Bachchan too has gone under major makeover for his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo.

Inspired by Bachchan, Pakkhi feels it's always thrilling to pick such challenges. She says, "I am extremely proud of myself for picking this script. It is challenging but exciting too. Amitabh ji is a true inspiration, he has always gone out and out whenever it comes to portraying characters. Looking forward to see the audience's reaction for Pyari Dadi Maa."

The film is presented by B4U and produced by Rajesh Chauhan of Good Work Communication Pvt Ltd.

Well, Pakkhi's dedication and determination is worth applauds. We wish her immense luck and success.

