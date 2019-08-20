Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Karan Deol's first song Ho Jaa Awara is soothing

music

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas marks the debut of Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol in the film industry. After releasing the teaser, the movie's first song, Ho Ja Awara has also been unveiled

Karan Deol shared the song's poster on his Instagram account.

On Tuesday, the makers of Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas released the first song from the film, titled, Ho Jaa Awara. The song features Karan Deol and his love-interest in the film, Sahher Bambba. Actor-father Sunny Deol has directed his son's debut film, and the excited daddy took to his social media handle to share the first song from Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. "A song that will make you want to set yourself free! Enjoy the break-free spirit with #HoJaaAwara, the first song from #PalPalDilKePaas!," he wrote.

After the song's release, Sunny Deol also shared the link on his Instagram story stating the song is out now. The soothing song features the debutants Karan and Sahher, wandering amid the mountains and rivers to break free the happy soul within them.

Watch the song here:

Composed by Sachet Parampara and written by Siddharth and Garima, Ho Jaa Awara has been crooned by Ash King and Monali Thakur. The song garnered praises from users and can be added to your playlist.

Talking about the song, Karan Deol, in an interview to IANS had told, "We had a great time shooting for the song. During the shoot, we did a variety of adventure sports from rappelling to zip-lining to the river crossing. Though it was physically challenging, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for 'Ho Ja Awara'."

While Sahher had this to say: "We shot at a lot of unexplored locations for the song and got to be ourselves which was the best part about shooting this song. Shooting for the song was quite a memorable experience for me."

Set in Himachal Pradesh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas narrates a love story with the essence of finding emotions and feelings felt when you fall in love for the first time. With all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. This film also introduces a new face, Sahher Bambba as Karan's lead actress in this love story.

Interestingly, the film's name Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is taken from a song by Karan's grandfather, Dharmendra's film, Blackmail (1973).

Also Read: Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser unveiled; Salman Khan wishes luck

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates