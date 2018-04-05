Palak Jain just needs 15 minutes to prep for her Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai look

Since Palak Jain's on-screen character is that of a modest and polished lady, with least makeup and accessories, her record time in getting into the character has been the fastest, with just 15-minutes



Palak Jain

Palak Jain, essaying the role of Anushka Reddy in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai is shown to be rich and suave young girl. She has been receiving a lot of admiration for her sophisticated yet simple look in the show.

Palak, who is a making her debut with Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, is making every effort to put her best foot forward and carve a niche for herself. The case in point is the quick turnaround time to get the character look. The actress is known to take a lot of time to get into their character look given the heavy makeup, attire, and costume jewelry. But since Anushka's character is that of a modest and polished lady, with least makeup and accessories, her record time in getting into the character has been the fastest, with just 15-minutes! Even the boys have not been able to keep up with it, much to everyone's amusement and production team's delight! Palak's portrayal of Anushka Reddy, a focused business-woman goes hand-in-glove with her distinct look on the show.

When contacted with Anushka (Palak Jain) to know the secret behind this, this is what she had to say. "It is indeed true that I take 15-minutes to get ready for the sets. I truly believe in 'simplicity is the ultimate sophistication'. One can look alluring and elegant without too much makeup and accessories. Since Anushka's character is that of a self-assured and focused person, therefore her appearance did not have too many paraphernalia, which in a way works well for me and saves time in getting ready. I am exactly like her in person, hence I could draw a lot of similarities between the two and easily connect with the character. Both of us are focused on the tasks at hand and are willing to meet all challenges head on to achieve success."

