Palak Tiwari roped in to play the titular character in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

A while back, Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora announced a film titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The makers had taken to social media to host a nation-wide hunt to cast a new talent in the leading role in the film. The horror-thriller is based on a real-life story of the sudden disappearance of woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company.

The fresh face who has been roped in to play the titular character in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is Palak Tiwari.

Talking about the casting Prerna says, "I was very particular about the casting of Rosie. Since it's a story based on true events, I wanted to cast someone fresh in the titular role with a relatable vibe. We had to go through numerous auditions before we found a perfect Rosie in Palak. Vivek ji has been very supportive throughout the process. He's believed in my conviction on the casting and agreed with my decision."

The young actor is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari. Talking about the process of bagging the role, an excited Palak says, "It was actually for me, just another mundane lockdown day, and then out of nowhere, we get a call asking me to audition for a story that truly left me chilled to the bone, and infinitely curious. So, naturally, I was very excited to audition and understanding more of this character. I gave my audition and after a few days, Prerna ma'am gave me the great news that they have picked me. I was ecstatic. I'm very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa Entertainment"

She adds, "Preparing for the character is going to be tricky, but I definitely intend to draw inspiration from all our classic heroines that lay the foundation of Bollywood as we know it today. They're the pillars of authenticity. Sadhna ji's work in Woh Kaun This is definitely a close point of reference. Performances from that era, in general, are so immensely edifying. So, I'll surely be looking more into that."

Director Vishal Mishra says, "This film is my personal favourite because it promises to fill the gap that exists in the horror-thriller genre in Bollywood and doesn't fall prey to any clichés. The casting of main protagonist was very crucial because it's based on true events and the audience needs to resonate with the face. I'm glad that Palak fills those shoes more than perfect."

Reshabh D Saraf said, "We at Mandiraa Ent are very excited about this film and our collaboration with Vivek Sir. There are many firsts attached to this film, our first franchise, our first film based on true events and more. And now, it's Palak who we've signed for her first role. After going through all auditions, all of us were unanimous and very sure of her. Palak not only fit the role, but she also added more personality to Rosie, that's going to stay with the audience."

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra, marks the second collaboration between Mandiraa Entertainemnt and Oberoi Mega Entertainment after Iti – Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The film is produced by Kussum Arora, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya, Girish Johar and Sanjeet S Yermal. It is expected to start rolling in September and is slated for a release shortly after.

