Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani is a ray of hope for orphans in Kurdistan

Palan was born in Germany and later moved back to his native place which is Erbil in Kurdistan. There, Palan started the Harman Orphanage and does his best to help children that are victims. According to Palan, nothing is sadder than a child losing his/her parents. The social worker has been running the orphanage a long time now and has made it a safe haven for the children.

Talking more about the Harlan Orphanage, Palan speaks about how the Love from the parents is priceless and it has no boundaries and how it is heartbreaking to see innocent children lose their parents in the initial days of childhood.

He added, "From my side, I am putting in the best efforts for all those children who have been homeless. The aim of my orphanage is to give life to the children which they actually deserve."

Palan‘s motivation for the orphanage is that losing parents is something that can mentally affect a child to a great extent and he believes that because of such situations, mental health issues are common and that is why him and the others at Harman Orphanage make sure to let the children live with a homely feeling.

Not just this, Palan even reveals that many of the children at his orphanage have been affected by ISIS. Apart from taking care of the children at the orphanage, Palan ensures that he is able toeducate the children as best as he can and provide them with a good lifestyle.

He understands the importance of education and how it develops a person in the long run. With the work that Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani is doing, he is truly a messiah for all the underprivileged children who lost their parents at a very small age.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever