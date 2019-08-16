Palaniswami announces trifurcation of Vellore

national

Palaniswami reviews the parade during Independence Day celebrations in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday announced trifurcation of the large Vellore district and asserted his government's commitment to the two-language formula.

In his Independence Day address after unfurling the tricolour at the Fort St George here, Palaniswami said dividing Vellore district was following consideration of representations from ministers, MLAs and the general public. Two new districts with Ranipet and Tirupattur as headquarters respectively will be carved out from Vellore and K V Kuppam in Vellore district will be upgraded into a new taluk, he said. Vellore will continue to function as a separate district.

Palaniswami had recently announced new districts of Chengelpet and Tenkasi and with the two carved out of Vellore, Tamil Nadu is set to have a total of 37 districts. Ensuring drinking water availability by rainwater harvesting and safeguarding water-bodies is the "key challenge Tamil Nadu faces today," he said.

Tracing the government's initiatives in this connection since late CM J Jayalalithaa's first tenure (1991-96), he said desilting work in reservoirs, including Poondi that meet Chennai's drinking water needs were on.

