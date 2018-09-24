Palash Sen: Iktarfa a gift for people who love unconditionally

television

Palash Sen who is directing a new short film titled Iktarfa on the digital platform, says it is a gift to people who love unconditionally

Palash Sen

Band Euphoria's frontman Palash Sen, who is directing a new short film titled "Iktarfa" on the digital platform, says it is a gift to people who love "unconditionally".

Talking about his film, Palash said: "'Iktarfa' is a story and a song that has been with me for a while now. I wanted to tell it the right way. It is the story of so many people I know, and a whole lot of other people have resonated with it. So many times, people are not able to say what they want to say the most."

Palash says "this film and the song is their voice." "This is my dedication to all those who have loved unconditionally and never expected anything in return. That according to me is the purest form of love," he added.

It stars Kinshuk Sen and Pavitra Mattoo in the lead roles. The premise of the story is similar to "Manmarziyaan" which is directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Talking about the comparison, Palash said: "Comparison can be drawn and people always find some common element in every film. Mine is based on finding love, and doing everything to earn and cherish that love. I have not had time to watch 'Manmarziyaan', so it would be difficult for me to comment on it."

He said that he cannot be "compared to a master storyteller like Anurag."

Palash, who has crooned numbers like "Maeri", "Sone de ma" and "Ab na jaa", expressed concern over the "Indi-pop" culture losing its lustre.

He said: "It's a pity that the Indi-pop era of the 90s has disappeared. I think India is still struggling with its music scene. Back in the days, you would have bands performing and coming out with singles or albums, which showed creativity and culture, but not anymore.

"I think music is an art, and it should be free from the shackles of money."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever