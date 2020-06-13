Palash Sen shares a memory of when Ayushmann Khurrana auditioned for a singing show

Ayushmann Khurrana is a popular Bollywood actor today but there was a time when he dreamt of becoming a singer. Singer Palash Sen recently recalled a young Ayushmann Khurrana auditioning for a singing reality show back in the day when the latter had musical dreams.

The popular indie-pop singer shared a picture from the Gulabo Sitabo actor's early days in showbiz. The photo is from 2003 when Ayushmann took part in the singing reality show Popstars. "2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Travelled with me for Euphoria gigs and always stayed close to me. My only advice to him was - Haar na Maan na! Today as his new film releases, he is definitely India's most loved and the most talented actor. Ayush, I am as proud of you today, as I was 17 years back. Love you my bro. Everyone, go watch Gulaabo Sitaabo on Amazon Prime. Ayushmann Khurrana #throwback #popstars (sic)", Sen captioned the post.

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

Retweeting the Euphoria lead vocalist's tweet, Ayushmann wrote, "Wow. Whatta pic. Dada. Love you. Dhonyobaad (sic)".

Wow. Whatta pic. Dada. Love you. Dhonyobaad ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/ngETZbk6GH — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 12, 2020

On Friday, Ayushmann's latest movie Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie directed by Shoojit Sircar also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film thrives on the chemistry of its central characters — Bachchan as the cantankerous landlord Mirza, and Khurrana, his miserly tenant Baanke.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, the Dream Girl actor said, "After Dum Laga Ke Haisha [2015] released, Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan sent me a personalised note, appreciating the nuances of my performance. When I won the National Award for AndhaDhun [2018], he sent a beautiful message," recounts Khurrana, believing that these moments were only leading up to Gulabo Sitabo, his first collaboration with the megastar. "It's hard to be a professional actor around your screen idol. I am glad he wasn't playing himself — the alpha male with a [deep] baritone. He was playing a character, wearing deceitful make-up. So, there wasn't a hint of the legend on set. But after pack-up every day, I would pinch myself to believe that I was, in fact, sharing screen space with him."

Khurrana also penned a note on Instagram on how his Gulabo Sitabo co-star had inspired him. In his note, Ayushmann recounted his first impression of seeing the superstar on the big screen. "Whenever a young person in our country wants to step into the field of acting, his goal is Amitabh Bachchan. There was a dialogue in my last film that 'Bachchan can't be made, you are just born Bachchan'. As a child when I saw 'Hum' in Neelam cinema of Chandigarh and saw the big Bachchan on the big screen, I felt such a surge of energy and that's when I decided I would be an actor," Ayushmann wrote in Hindi.

