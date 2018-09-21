Mumbai food: A palatial treat of Malwa cuisine

food

Savour meals that promise a gastronomical trip into the royal kitchens of Malwa from central India

Zarda; Murge Ki Kadh

For Anuradha Joshi Medhora her passion for cooking isn't just gastronomical, but also cultural. "This is a cuisine that needs to be revived and reach food lovers," Medhora tells us, speaking of what inspired her catering venture, Charoli, which specialises in Malwa food. "The khansamas are gone and there are only so many people who are even maintaining the palaces. There is a lot spoken and read about Rajasthani, Lucknowi, Hyderabadi and the Rampuri royal cuisines. However, this cuisine is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. It is our endeavour to revive the royal cuisines and take you back to a time when food was a royal affair," she explains, ahead of her pop-up at an interactive foodie space in Khar scheduled for next weekend.

Anuradha Joshi Medhora

On offer are exquisite delicacies such as goli kebab which are tiny flavour-packed and melt-in-your-mouth mutton kebabs. "You put one in your mouth and they just disappear," she reassures. There are also quirky preparations such as kaleji ka raita which is the typical raita but mixed with mutton liver bits; there's also mans ka zarda pulav which is a combination of sweet rice pulav served together with a spicy and piquant mutton pulav.

ON September 29, 1 pm to 3.30 pm onwards

AT Flavour Dairies, Khar West

CALL 9833549949

COST Rs 2,800

