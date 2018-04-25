Palestinian journalist shot at Gaza protest dies of wounds

Ahmed Abu Hussein, 25, was shot on April 13 while covering protests along the Gaza border for Palestinian media

A Palestinian journalist shot two weeks ago by Israeli forces on the Gaza border has died, Israeli and Palestinian sources said on Wednesday, the second journalist killed in a month of unrest.

Ahmed Abu Hussein, 25, was shot on April 13 while covering protests along the Gaza border for Palestinian media. The Gaza health ministry announced he had died after receiving treatment inside Israel, which the Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv confirmed.

His brother Diaa told AFP they were preparing to transfer the body to Gaza for his funeral. Abu Hussein worked for Radio Shaab, a well-known radio station seen as close to the left-wing Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) party, as well as being a photographer for a local news agency.

The family said the body was expected to cross from Israel late Wednesday, with the funeral to be held tomorrow. Abu Hussein was shot in the stomach while covering protests near Jabalia in northern Gaza, the health ministry in Gaza said.

Images from the day appear to show him wearing a press helmet in the moments after he was shot. Israel considers the PFLP movement a terrorist organisation. The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident.

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said in a statement it held the Israeli authorities "fully responsible for this crime" and called for prosecutions.

Abu Hussein is the second journalist to have been killed since protests broke out on March 30 after photographer Yasser Murtaja was killed on April 6 while covering the protests.

