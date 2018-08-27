Palette to screen

things-to-do

Dive into the history of greats from the world of art at this event

If you are a lover of French art and keen to know more about the stories behind work created in the tradition, a short film screening around the subject will pique your interest. Organised by Alliance Francaise de Bombay and hosted by the oldest museum in Mumbai, the screening will showcase films from the collection of Alain Jaubert's series of documentaries called Palettes.

Watch Jaubert uncover both the art and the artist in the films, which include Yves Klein's 1960 work, Anthropometry of the Blue Period, Andy Warhol's famous 1963 multiple portrait of Elizabeth Taylor called Ten Lizes and Francis Bacon's Three Figures in a Room. Siddharth Bhat, a spokesperson for the organisers says,"We started these screenings as a way for audiences to know more about the history of art from antiquity to contemporary pop art.”

On: August 30, 6 pm to 7.30 pm

At: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Call: 22036187

Entry: Museum entry charges

