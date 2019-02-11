Palghar: 19 injured as school bus collides with tree

national

Pic/Hanif Patel

Sir J.P. international's school bus in Palghar district met with an accident near Paneri village on Monday afternoon injuring 19 students and the bus driver. From the 19 students, four students and the bus driver are seriously injured.

The injured students and the bus driver are currently being treated at the sub-district hospital in Palghar. It was said that due to the high speed, the driver lost control and the bus crashed after colliding with the roadside tree.

The villagers and the police rushed to the spot and rushed the children and driver to the hospital

The impact of the collision was so high that the roof of the bus was destroyed completely.

More details are awaited.

