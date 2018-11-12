Palghar 3-day beach fest has music, local food and camping

things-to-do

Head to the debut edition of a three-day beach fest that promises live music, local food, and camping

Shirgaon beach at Palghar will be host to the three-day festival

Festivals can be chaotic, especially when you consider those in metropolises like Mumbai. Sometimes you're left jamming on one foot, gasping for air — literally losing yourself to the music. Or scouting for space to try out garments or check handicraft in the middle of a slew of stalls, because you can't leave without some proof of having attended the event. Which is why, a group of three locals from Palghar, a town nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Sahyadris visualised a three-day affair that promises to be a bustling scene, while retaining its local touch.

Conceptualised by Jatin Sankhe, Kaushik Mishra, and Priyesh Dubey who work as event organisers, The Beach Festival, aims to popularise Shirgaon beach as a tourist attraction, and as a centre for live music for locals. "There is a market for Bollywood rock music in Palghar and Vasai, and we noticed that it is something that Mumbaikars will gel along with. Plus, Shirgaon beach isn't really known to the typical tourist, as many flock to Kelwa beach instead," Sankhe tells us.



Kaushik Mishra, Priyesh Dubey, and Jatin Sankhe

The festival was formerly called The Beach Beer Festival, with a focus on showcasing a variety of beer, but the three then decided to give it a well-rounded approach by incorporating community activities including camping, local sea food, shopping stalls, and an art and craft exhibition in addition to live music. Sankhe explains, "We will have bands performing daily with a line-up that includes MH43 [a popular punk rock band from Navi Mumbai]. In addition to the tents, we will also arrange for other accommodation by request. And it's going to be a child-friendly."

ON November 16 to 18, 3 pm onwards

AT Shirgaon Beach, Palghar

CALL 9764282122

COST Rs 200 onwards

