Palghar accident: Two killed, 3 injured in bus-container truck crash

At least two persons died on the spot and three others were injured when a goods-laden container truck collided with a stationary luxury bus on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway near here this morning, police said.

The deceased included a 61-year-old woman, Madhuben Solanki, a resident of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, they said. The bus was on its way to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when it suffered a tyre burst and was brought to a halt by the driver. A goods-laden container truck coming from the opposite direction crashed into the bus at around about 7.30 am, they said.

The accident left two persons dead and three injured, who were admitted to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

The bus driver, identified only as Rameshbhai (45), was the other deceased, they added.

