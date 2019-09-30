Palghar anti-terrorism squad busts arms racket, several arrested

Palghar: The anti-terrorist squad at Palghar has busted an arms racket, where several people have been arrested. They have also recovered three AK 47 rifles and huge quantity of drugs from the spot in the town of Manor, in Palghar district, this morning.

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates