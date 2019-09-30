MENU

Palghar anti-terrorism squad busts arms racket, several arrested

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 12:22 IST | Samiullah Khan

Three AK-47 rifles and huge quantity of drugs were recovered from the spot

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Palghar: The anti-terrorist squad at Palghar has busted an arms racket, where several people have been arrested. They have also recovered three AK 47 rifles and huge quantity of drugs from the spot in the town of Manor, in Palghar district, this morning.

More details are awaited.

