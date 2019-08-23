Palghar ATC seized cocaine worth around Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian national

mumbai

After receiving information, the Palghar ATC squad laid a trap in Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara East and caught a Nigerian national, while one of his accomplices succeeded in escaping

The accused Nigerian national after his arrest by the Palghar ATC. Pic/ Samiullah Khan

The Palghar district ATC (Anti-Terrorist Cell) squad on Wednesday has caught a Nigerian national and seized around 1 kg and 496 grams of cocaine which is worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

After receiving information, the Palghar ATC squad laid a trap in Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara East and caught a Nigerian national, while one of his accomplices succeeded in escaping. After they conducted a search, the officials recovered around 1 Kg and 496 grams of cocaine which worth around Rs 1.5 crore at an international market price.

Also Read: Woman stabs husband to death over domestic feud in Palghar

According to police sources, a constable attached to the Plaghar ATC squad received information from his informer after which, under the guidance of Palghar SP Gaurav Singh and under the supervision of API Mansingh Patil, the staff comprising of Sunil Deshmukh, Chandrakant Dhane, Prakash Kadam and others laid a trap at Pragati Nagar in Nalaspara east and caught a Nigerian National. The accused was identified as Dayeta Jerome, 30.

A police official said, " We are currently on the hunt for the absconding accused and a case has been registered at the Tulinj police station."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Unhappy over second girl child, woman murders husband

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates