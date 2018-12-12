Palghar BJP MP Ravindra Gavit abused in Mira road garden, five held

crime

The BJP MP Ravindra Gavit was walking on green lawn track when he spotted the watchman having an altercation with a group of 8 people

Five persons were arrested by the Naya Nagar police on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit inside a garden where he had gone for his morning jog at Mira Road civic garden at 7 am.

The BJP MP was walking on green lawn track when he spotted the watchman having an altercation with a group of 8 people. As per rules by the MBMC, no shoes are allowed on the green lawns of the civic garden but that group was playing kabaddi wearing shoes. The civic garden watchman Prahlad Janardhan Mihir objected to it and told them to remove the shoes to prevent the lawns getting destroyed. That resulted in a tiff which is when Gavit who was walking at the spot intervened.

When Gavit identified himself as the MP from Palghar and told the group to observe the rules of the MBMC, they started teasing and abusing him. Gavit then called the police control room who rushed to the spot and arrested five people. The arrested are identified as Navin Shetty, Kirti Shetty, Rajesh Shetty, and Shivraj Shetty for rioting, abuse, assault of the IPC. The other three are absconding. During the enquiry, it was revealed few of the accused run a bar and a restaurant in Mira Road.

The five would be produced before the Thane court on Wednesday said a police official from Naya Nagar police station.

Gavit stays in Mira Road near the jogging track and is a regular visitor to the civic track said police. The MP could not be contacted as he is attending the winter Parliamentary session in New Delhi.

