Palghar Crime: School headmaster and clerk held for taking bribe from teacher

Headmaster Nandakumar More and clerk Pundalik Dalvi of the ashram school in Jawhar taluka were arrested for allegedly asking the teacher to give them Rs 100 per month for clearing her salary

Palghar: The headmaster and clerk of a government school in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe from a woman teacher, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. Headmaster Nandakumar More (52) and clerk Pundalik Dalvi (53) of the ashram school in Jawhar taluka allegedly asked the teacher to give them Rs 100 per month for clearing her salary, the ACB said in a release.

They told the woman that she had a backlog of Rs 600 as a commission for drawing a salary for the last six months. In addition to this, they also demanded Rs 400 for clearing her dearness allowance (DA) arrears, it said. The woman approached the ACB which laid a trap and nabbed the duo while they were accepting money from the woman at the school on Wednesday evening, the release said.

The two accused were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

In a similar case, two officials at the Public Health Engineering Department were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 19,000, police said. Acting on a complaint lodged by a contractor, a trap was laid by sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau and they arrested Hajarilal Meena, an engineer, and Dilkhush Meena, the junior accountant at the department, they said.

The complainant, Bhagwan Sahay Sharma, had sought payment of Rs 4 lakh for a supply of water by tankers in 2017-18 but Hajarilal demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 and Dilkhush asked for Rs 7,000 for clearing the bills, said Additional SP, ACB, Prerna Shekhawat. The two accused would be produced before the court, she added.

