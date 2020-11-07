'Palghar desperately needs animal hospitals', says animal welfare officer

Palghar is in desperate need of an animal hospital to admit and treat animals, especially in emergencies, activists have said.

Around 12 animals, most of them stray dogs, meet road accidents in different areas of Palghar district daily. There are 89 animal hospitals but all operate on OPD basis.

Virar's Karuna Trust's Jain Mitesh Rathod, who is also the local Honorary District Animal Welfare Officer, said, "Our organisation looks after stray animals in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and other areas. We give them food and treatment. However, many animals die due to lack of timely treatment as they have to be taken to faraway places like Thane, Panvel, Mumbai and Murbad."

"Accidents are increasing. I attend to 10-12 similar cases daily. There's an urgent need for an animal hospital to get timely medical help for animals in Palghar," Rathod said.

Recent cases

A couple of months ago, three donkeys met an accident on Chandansar Road in Virar East. One of the donkeys was seriously injured and did not survive with no hospital nearby. The injuries of the other two were less grievous and they survived.

"Two days ago, another donkey met an accident at the same spot. He was eight months old. We gave him first aid treatment but his condition was not good. He could not walk due to injuries on his legs, so we took him in an animal ambulance to a shelter in Panvel, called The Hands that Heal," Rathod said.

Shakuntala Majumdar, president of the Thane SPCA Animal hospital said they get 10-15 cases of animal accidents per month.

Dr Prashant Kamble, deputy commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Palghar district, said, "We have 89 animal hospitals in Palghar. They are used as OPDs where people can get their animals treated and take them home. There is no hospital where animals can be admitted and treated. For such treatment, animals are transferred to Mumbai or other hospitals if their condition seems critical. The government's plans to have one hospital in each district for this purpose."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news